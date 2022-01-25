The Peter Kraus Of It All

Lindsay revealed she and Kraus had an unprecedented two hours away from the cameras on the way to the airport for their first 1-on-1 date and the twosome bonded. She also recalled him getting out of the car to give a homeless person his lunch with no cameras involved and even unaware that Lindsay was watching him. While it would be some time before Kraus got another 1-on-1 date, she explained that he stayed on her radar via letters and gifts, including a painting that the other men mocked him for, per Abasolo.

During their second one-on-one date, Kraus opened up about his ex-girlfriend, but Lindsay wrote that the story “did not sit well” with her as she felt he abandoned his then-girlfriend after agreeing to move from Wisconsin to Los Angeles for their romance. “‘I’m getting the feeling from his stories that Peter doesn’t know who he is or what he wants,’ I told my producers,” Lindsay wrote, adding that watching the show back and seeing Kraus’ interviews and conversation with his mother, she felt like he was “a master of telling people exactly what they wanted to hear.”

Lindsay claimed that during their overnight date, she asked Kraus whether he would be the Bachelor if she chose someone else. While he initially said — per Lindsay — “I don’t know if it’s for me,” he followed that up with, “Like, they’d have to pay me a half-million dollars.”

While she wrote that her “heart sank,” the chat only confirmed her decision to choose Abasolo. Bachelor Nation, however, may remember that the public perception at the time of the finale was that Lindsay settled for Abasolo after Kraus wouldn’t commit to an engagement.

“Viewers mistook my strong emotions in that last conversation, thinking Peter was whom I truly wanted and would have chose had he just agreed to propose to me,” she said. Lindsay wrote that the “wellspring of emotion came from a powerful realization” that her relationship with Kraus was reminiscent of her past with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Ed. She added that when she rewatches her breakup with Kraus, “I recognized flashes of unhealthy patterns in my own behavior,” explaining that she was more used to the “the emotional tug-of-war” than her healthy relationship with Abasolo.

According to Lindsay, a producer also told her — after she made it clear that she was picking Abasolo — that Kraus was “asking lots of questions about what happened next” after the show wrapped, wondering whether he could go on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and many other questions “about the notoriety that came after the show.”