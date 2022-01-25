Unseen Feud With Vanessa Grimaldi

Both Lindsay and Grimaldi have hinted in the past that they had issues during filming, but their feud never aired. “Because my relationship with Nick posed a threat to hers, Vanessa had been complaining about me,” Lindsay wrote, claiming that Grimaldi accused Lindsay of “bullying” her during a confrontation organized by producers. “I believed that if my conversation with Vanessa aired unedited, the Bachelor audience would recognize that I was not a bully, but a producer made it clear that they would turn on me.”

Years later, Grimaldi called Lindsay and apologized.