What Happened With Raven Gates

Lindsay wrote about how “beautifully surprised” she was by the friendships she made on season 21 but noted what aired didn’t “do our camaraderie justice.” She claimed that “producers organize” many of the chats among the women, “gathering contestants who they believe will provide the right reasons to specific questions to shape their desired narrative.”

Gates was one of the contestants Lindsay bonded with during filming — the duo even exchanged notes through producers after Lindsay learned she was going home before the final week — but the pair have since had an infamous falling out. As she’s stated in interviews before, Lindsay promised Gates that she would never publicly share why they ended their friendship.

“Other than to say I found myself in a situation where I felt the need to protect and remove myself, these are the only details I’m going to provide,” she wrote.

One new development, however, is Lindsay’s claims about one of her first interactions with Gates. During their time on season 21, Lindsay wrote that Gates kept a journal and she read aloud her first impressions of the group. “‘Rachel — she has Black skin.’ What the f—k? Who says that s—t? Not only do you think it, but you actually say it out loud for people to hear? ‘And she seems nice,’” Lindsay wrote, adding that she gave Gates the benefit of the doubt because she’s from Arkansas.