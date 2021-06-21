Blacking Out on Nick Viall’s Fantasy Suites

Although she bought a “Mrs. Claus” lingerie set and a mink hat from Victoria’s Secret for the Finland overnight date, she never got to wear it.

“The day before had been the 2016 presidential election — I stayed up all night and watched [Donald] Trump win. I ended up getting drunk on the date because I was so upset,” she wrote, adding that “producers were pressuring” her to tell Viall she loved him. She finally did it just so they’d leave her alone.

“I threw my hands over my face, and we both started laughing [after],” she wrote. “I said, ‘Let’s get this over with so we can start this fantasy suite.’ Nick said he did not want to sleep with any women because he had been so sexualized on Bachelor in Paradise. We didn’t get there, anyway. I blacked out. Nick gave me Tylenol and carried me up the stairs. I never even made it into the Mrs. Claus outfit.”