Drinking in the ‘Dirty’ Mansion

On the first night of The Bachelor, producers gave her a “Texas-big” hairstyle, which she had to comb down. She also wanted to wear green but was told to wear red — something that became a story line down the line.

“In the beginning, you’re stuck in the mansion. I hated it. I always tell people it was the dirtiest place ever. Think the movie The Money Pit. Once you get inside, you see the cracks in the foundation,” she wrote. “Appliances don’t work; the backyard is not complete. (This in addition to 22 women living in three rooms.) By the time we left, my eyes were puffy. I had an allergic reaction from the lack of sleep, drinking too much, and feeling dehydrated.”

She added that she was close with the other Black woman on her season, but they never discussed anything real, “because we were f–ked up the majority of the time.”