Feeling Alone as the Bachelorette

After going through drama with contestants Lee Garrett and Kenny Kingon her season of The Bachelorette, Lindsay realized she felt really alone after being told she couldn’t send a Black man home. “They didn’t want to lose the season’s sheen of diversity,” she explained. “‘That’s your fault,’ I responded, ‘because of how you cast this season. You didn’t give me enough men of color — not just Black men, men of color.’ I was getting angrier and angrier. I didn’t care that I was miked up. The fact that we had to ration the Black men was extremely upsetting. And I said, ‘You have no idea what it feels like to be the first person representing Black people to your lily-white audience.'”

She continued: “It dawned on me, looking around the room, that I had nobody to talk to. They had hired Black producers for my season (unlike Nick’s, where there was not one), but those producers worked with the cast in the house. Nobody was with me. I loved my producer, Caitlin, whom I had connected with during Nick’s season. But she was white, and there were certain things she was not going to be able to understand.”