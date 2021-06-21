Her Breaking Point

While Lindsay became “uneasy” after seeing Becca Kufrin choose Garrett Yrigoyen, it wasn’t until Peter Weber became the Bachelor over Mike Johnson that she became upset. “I was livid. He is a veteran, and there’s never been a veteran lead. He has got a million-dollar smile. He’s handsome. He was a fan favorite,” she wrote. “They chose someone with a pubescent haircut: Peter ‘Make Sure You Know I’m Half-Latino’ Weber. That was my breaking point. I was like, You know what? I’m going to use my platform to call out the show.”