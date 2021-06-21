Inside Her Bachelor Audition

After two coworkers suggested she do the show after a split, the Extra correspondent decided to go for it. “All I knew about it was that Black people don’t go far. And something about roses. They said, ‘Rachel, if you do it, you’ll go far,'” she shared. “I started to think, Why not? For the first time, I had no expectations for my life.”

During the audition, she said her ideal person was Barack Obama, and she was immediately sent to the next round. “I walked into another room, and it was a sea of people,” she recalled. “Nobody was Black. In the front, there were three chairs: two for the executive producers and one for me.”