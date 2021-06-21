The ‘Toxic Fandom’
The “Higher Learning” cohost detailed being “tired” when she chose to step away. “I’m exhausted from defending myself against a toxic fandom,” she wrote, adding that the fans started to “turn against” her after the Extra interview. “The fandom had always had a complicated relationship with me. … There is a Bachelor Nation, and there is a Bachelor Klan. Bachelor Klan is hateful, racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, and homophobic. They are afraid of change. They are afraid to be uncomfortable. They are afraid when they get called out.”Back to top