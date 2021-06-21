Turning Down ‘The Bachelorette’ at First

Twenty-four hours after leaving The Bachelor she was approached by a producer about The Bachelorette — and she said no because she didn’t want to lose her identity or her job. That changed when she went home, and a woman approached her at church. “They said, ‘My daughter likes the show. I’m so excited she can see someone who represents her. And if the rumors are right, you go far,'” the former reality star wrote. “I started wondering if I was looking at it the wrong way.”