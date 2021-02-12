Rachel on Chris Bringing Up Hannah B. in the Interview

During the Extra interview, Harrison brought up season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown making headlines in 2020 for singing the N-Word.

“He threw in Hannah Brown. Now, we all know how I feel about that situation. Not once, but twice [Harrison] said that we didn’t give Hannah Brown space, we didn’t give her the grace that she needed. Y’all remember, Hannah Brown said the N-Word, right? … And then disappeared for two weeks before she formed together a written statement that disappeared on her Story after 24 hours?” Lindsay said. “But I’m supposed to have grace for that when I’m the one who’s offended [by] it. I don’t even need to get into that because we’ve already talked about the weight of that word.”