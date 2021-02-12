Rachel’s Future Within the Franchise

“Chris loves to keep saying, ‘We’ve had these conversations, so, I’m gonna go ahead and use that. Because we’ve had these conversations. [I] wasn’t shocked at what he said. I’m just shocked [that] he said it on camera,” she told Lathan.

When asked about her future in Bachelor Nation, Lindsay, who cohosts the show’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Becca Kufrin, hinted that she was ready to move on.

“It’ll be interesting to see how does the network respond; how does the franchise respond to this? Because I think by their actions, you’ll be able to tell,” she said, noting that Harrison needs to explain how he’s going to “do better.”

She continued: “As far as me, I’m f—king tired. I’m exhausted. I have truly had enough. My entire reason for doing The Bachelorette — and I was lucky that it worked out for me in the most beautiful way in finding Bryan [Abasolo] — is that I wanted to be representative as a Black woman to this audience. And I wanted to pave the way for more people to have this opportunity. In some ways that has happened. I wanted the franchise to be better. I have a love-hate relationship with it. I’m connected to it. It did stuff for me, and I’ll never forget that. But how much more do I want to be affiliated with this? How much more can I take of things like this? I said I was gonna leave if they didn’t have leads of color. OK, they did that, and they made some other changes. They hired a diversity consultant — who didn’t attend the class? Did Chris Harrison not sit through that? I’m confused as to how you could have whole consultants working for you, yet what happened just happened … I can’t take it anymore. I’m contractually bound in some ways. But when it’s up, I am too. I can’t do it anymore.”