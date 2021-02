Rachel’s Reaction to Rachael’s Apology

Lindsay said that Kirkconnell’s statement put Harrison’s “to shame.”

“It’s great that she apologized and it’s great that she finally said something. I would like to remind everybody that an apology is a baby step in the right direction. … Now I’m holding you to what you said,” Lindsay said. “It’s great that you said it. It’s great that you put that out there. I’m holding you to it.”