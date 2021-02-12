Why Rachel Says Rachael Could’ve Spoken Out Sooner

There has been a lot of conflicting reports about whether Kirkconnell’s Bachelor contract prevented her from addressing the allegations sooner. According to Lindsay, there is nothing stopping her from taking to social media while the show is airing.

“It took you six weeks to address something that’s been festering six weeks,” she said. “There is nothing in your contract that stops you from getting on your social media and doing exactly what she just did. She can’t go to the media and do an exclusive sit-down interview on her own, but they don’t have control over your social. So, I have a huge issue with ‘the franchise told you not to do it.’ You should be so outraged and enraged that people are speaking about you and calling you ‘Rachael KKK.’ … So, for me, it’s kind of like, ‘OK, it’s been six weeks, you know, great. I’m so glad to finally see something. But it at six weeks, I don’t really care.’”