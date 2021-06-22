Rachel Lindsay’s Most Critical Quotes About the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

On Being Called a ‘Bully’

Lindsay recalled a dramatic conflict with Vanessa Grimaldi, who claimed Lindsay bullied her during Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. “When it was over, I stormed out — and of course the producers said, ‘Let’s talk about that. Why would you not show emotion?’ I lost it in the interview. I was bawling,” she wrote in an op-ed for New York Magazine in June 2021. “I tried to explain, ‘You do not understand what it is to be a Black woman in this house full of white folks and for a white woman to cry in your face and call you a bully.’ Did she call any of the other women a bully? No, she picked me.”

When she prompted producers to show the conversation “in its entirety,” they allegedly told her, “This will never air.”