Rachel Lindsay’s Most Critical Quotes About the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

On Being Labeled as ‘Angry’

During a June 2021 appearance on The View, Lindsay recounted how Kraus and Harrison contributed to her being viewed as “angry.”

“I have been labeled an angry black female in Bachelor Nation. It follows me around to this day,” she told her cohosts at the time. She explained that during filming for the season finale of The Bachelorette, Kraus told her she would live “a mediocre life” if she didn’t choose him.

“When I came back from commercial break, the host said to me, ‘Rachel, you seem angry.’ I looked and I said, ‘That’s a strong word.’ And he said, ‘Well, you seem upset,'” she explained. “I hadn’t raised my voice, I hadn’t yelled, I hadn’t said any type of curse word.”

Lindsay added that Kraus tried to then claim that she was attacking him, even though he couldn’t “offer any evidence” to prove that. Because of this moment, her reputation suffered and she explained why these experiences shouldn’t be ignored.