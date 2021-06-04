Rachel Lindsay’s Most Critical Quotes About the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

On Casting

While reflecting on her own Bachelorette journey — and the journeys of fellow leads of color Matt James and Tayshia Adams — Lindsay claimed that the producers didn’t want to bring on Black men who were interested in Black women.

“It’s something I was worried about before I went on the show,” she said on Showtime’s Ziwe in May 2021. “There was a point where I broke down on camera, and they used my tears for something else, but I was getting upset at the selection of men of color. I also learned as I was going through my season that several of the Black men on my season didn’t date Black women.”

Her comments came two months after she claimed that “several people of color” had “removed themselves” from casting consideration ahead of Katie Thurston’s season 17 of The Bachelorette amid Harrison’s controversy.