Rachel Lindsay’s Most Critical Quotes About the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

On Chances of a 2nd Black Bachelorette
Lindsay admitted to Us that she was not “hopeful at all” about the network naming a second woman of color as the Bachelorette. “That’s why I keep talking about it because maybe it’ll start the conversation and maybe it’ll change,” she said in October 2019. “Even after me, you’ve had Sienne [Fleming], you’ve had Tayshia [Adams]. Not that Hannah B. was bad. But she was number nine. Tayshia was number three [of Colton’s contestants]. Usually the system picks one of the top four, why not? Before, the excuse would be, ‘No one is making it far enough.’ Now they are. So now what?”
Back to top