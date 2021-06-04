Rachel Lindsay’s Most Critical Quotes About the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

On Chris Harrison

Amid the season 25 controversy surrounding Matt James’ frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell, Lindsay and the longtime Bachelor host sparred on Extra in February 2021. Harrison later announced that he would be taking time away from the show for the remainder of the season.

“Where do we go as a franchise? It’s kind of hard to say,” Lindsay said at the time, addressing the aftermath of the interview. “Chris has stepped aside, which I think is the right decision because, like he said, he needs to take time to get educated and on a profound and productive level to use his words. And I think he needs to understand what was done, what was wrong and what he said in that interview, and he needs time. He’s stepped away to do that. As a franchise, though, where do you go from here?”

Lindsay eventually accepted Harrison’s many apologies but claimed that the ABC reality series needed to “regroup” before kicking off another season. “I think that they should just stop until … they get the train back on the tracks,” she said during a March 2021 episode of her “Higher Learning” podcast. “You’re gonna go into another season but you still have all these issues. How have you fixed them coming into a new season? You really haven’t.”