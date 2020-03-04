Rachel Lindsay’s Most Critical Quotes About the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

On Picking Hannah B.

Rachel made it clear that she didn’t think any of Colton Underwood’s contestants were ready to be the lead. “There’s just so much cattiness going on. You don’t know who to believe, you don’t know what’s true. I don’t trust any of them!” she told Us in March 2019. “She said this, she said that, and usually, when you get down to the top four, it’s drama-free. … There’s just so much going on. I don’t like it! I can’t see any of them being the next Bachelorette.”

After Hannah Brown was officially named the 15th Bachelorette, Lindsay told Us that it’s “nothing personal,” but she wasn’t happy with the network’s decision. “I separate the two: friends and [The Bachelor]. I think Hannah B. is very, very nice,” she said. “If I was 23 and in that house, I would have the time of my life. If she happens to find love, that’s great! But she wasn’t my first choice or my favorite.”