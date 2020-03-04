Rachel Lindsay’s Most Critical Quotes About the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

On the Need for Change

“If I could change one thing, it’s that the show doesn’t reflect the real world,” Lindsay told the Associated Press in March 2020. “You’re just now having, on Bachelor in Paradise, a same-sex relationship and they had to bring somebody who wasn’t even a cast member on the show to make that happen.”

She added that all of the female contestants “look the same way.”

“My first reaction to when someone said, ‘You should be on The Bachelor,’ [was] ‘Black people don’t go far on that show.’ We laughed about it but it’s actually true,” she said. “My biggest complaint is that the show does not reflect what the real world looks like. I would have women of all ages. I mean, there has to be a cut-off point, but I’d have women of different shapes, sizes, backgrounds, ethnicities. I would change it completely.”