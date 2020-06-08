Rachel Lindsay’s Most Critical Quotes About the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

On the Next Steps

After Lindsay’s comments made headlines, she detailed her hope for the ABC show in a June 2020 blog post.

“Although I have been vocal on many issues, I still feel that I have not been loud enough on the deep-rooted, 18-year systemic problems in this franchise. You never want to bite the hand that feeds you, but you also do not want to be aiding and abetting problematic behavior,” she wrote. “I am affiliated with this franchise and to be silent on some matters is to still be complicit with these cycles of detrimental conduct. If you saw your brother or sister continually doing something wrong would you not hold them accountable?”

Lindsay’s four major suggestions for the franchise included, “cast leads that are truly interested in dating outside of their race; stop making excuses for the lack of diversity and take action to rectify the problem; diversify the producers on the show to make your contestants of color feel more comfortable; and stop creating problematic story lines for people of color.”