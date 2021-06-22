Reality TV

Rachel Lindsay’s Most Critical Quotes About the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

By
On the ‘Toxic’ Fandom

In a June 2021 op-ed for New York Magazine, Lindsay went into detail about her time within the ABC franchise, noting that the Bachelor Nation environment is “toxic” on several levels. “The fandom had always had a complicated relationship with me,” she wrote, claiming she noticed longtime viewers “turn against” her amid her drama with Harrison. “There is a Bachelor Nation, and there is a Bachelor Klan. Bachelor Klan is hateful, racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, and homophobic. They are afraid of change. They are afraid to be uncomfortable. They are afraid when they get called out.”

