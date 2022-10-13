Cancel OK
Bachelor Nation

Rachel Recchia Says Door Isn’t Closed With Aven Jones, Hints at Tino Franco’s ‘Worst Moment’ and Addresses Greg Grippo Speculation

What Zach Said About Rachel Being Different Rachel Hints at Tino Franco Worst Moment Addresses Greg Grippo Speculation
How Does Rachel Feel About Zach Hinting She Was Different Off Camera?

While Rachel praised the new Bachelor, she did have a response when asked about his suggestion that she was so different in the fantasy suite.

“He was like, ‘She was different off camera.’ … We had such an incredible relationship, we really did have one of the strongest connections the entire time. And I think we both got into the fantasy suite, the doors were closed and we kind of realized that passion, like the connection, it wasn’t really there like we thought it was,” she said. “So of course, it feels different because you have this amazing date, and then you have another one and then when you get behind closed doors, you are different when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we thought we had this really passionate relationship.’ And then you’re like, ‘Well, maybe we don’t.’”

