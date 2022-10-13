How Does Rachel Feel About Zach Hinting She Was Different Off Camera?

While Rachel praised the new Bachelor, she did have a response when asked about his suggestion that she was so different in the fantasy suite.

“He was like, ‘She was different off camera.’ … We had such an incredible relationship, we really did have one of the strongest connections the entire time. And I think we both got into the fantasy suite, the doors were closed and we kind of realized that passion, like the connection, it wasn’t really there like we thought it was,” she said. “So of course, it feels different because you have this amazing date, and then you have another one and then when you get behind closed doors, you are different when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we thought we had this really passionate relationship.’ And then you’re like, ‘Well, maybe we don’t.’”