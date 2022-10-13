Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Bachelor Nation

Rachel Recchia Says Door Isn’t Closed With Aven Jones, Hints at Tino Franco’s ‘Worst Moment’ and Addresses Greg Grippo Speculation

By
What Tino Said Rachel Hints at Tino Franco Worst Moment Addresses Greg Grippo Speculation
 Craig Sjodin/ABC
6
2 / 6
podcast

What Was Edited Out of Rachel and Tino’s Fight?

“There are some things, I think, in relationships that you just do not say. You just don’t say them out loud. And I think when a show edits something out — especially a show where they display everything, they display your worst moments. If they cut something out, there’s a reason for it,” Rachel said.

It was clear to fans that the show edited out a key part of their breakup, which Tino hinted at during their tense reunion.

“And the fact that he brought it up again on stage I was just in shock, honestly. … It’s just tough across the board — the whole situation because I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, he did this horrible thing.’ It’s not even that, there was just things that I feel like you just don’t discuss in public,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘OK, we can talk about it. Like, do you want to? I’ll say it?’ … He was playing chicken with me on national TV. And that’s where I have a hard time because I’m like, ‘You loved me and you’re gonna play chicken with me right now during After the Final Rose?’”

See Full Gallery