What Was Edited Out of Rachel and Tino’s Fight?

“There are some things, I think, in relationships that you just do not say. You just don’t say them out loud. And I think when a show edits something out — especially a show where they display everything, they display your worst moments. If they cut something out, there’s a reason for it,” Rachel said.

It was clear to fans that the show edited out a key part of their breakup, which Tino hinted at during their tense reunion.

“And the fact that he brought it up again on stage I was just in shock, honestly. … It’s just tough across the board — the whole situation because I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, he did this horrible thing.’ It’s not even that, there was just things that I feel like you just don’t discuss in public,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘OK, we can talk about it. Like, do you want to? I’ll say it?’ … He was playing chicken with me on national TV. And that’s where I have a hard time because I’m like, ‘You loved me and you’re gonna play chicken with me right now during After the Final Rose?’”