Did Rachel Know Aven Was Coming to ‘AFR’ — And Are They Going to Date?

Rachel claimed to The Hollywood Reporter that she was “very shocked” to see Aven. She shed some light on their backstage conversation during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan: “Right now, we are going to see where things go. … We went outside to talk without the microphones on. He wanted to support me through this hard time. He has been so incredible.”