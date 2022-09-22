How Rachel Feels About Her Breakup With Aven Now

Rachel seemed to express some regret about ending things with Aven over his concerns about proposing on the show.

“Watching myself back, it’s insane how much you learned because I could see exactly what he was saying to me,” Rachel said on “Chicks in the Office” about seeing her fight with Aven unfold. “But at the time, I was like, ‘He’s trying to get out of this! He just told my friend this [and] he told me something else. He’s trying to get out. He’s trying to pull this out from underneath me.’ I could see the wall go up on my face. We’re sitting on a bench, I saw it. And I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I just take a moment?’”

Their split went down after Aven told her friends that he wasn’t there 100 percent — before he told Rachel. “People are allowed to change their mind, it just felt so, like, shocking to me,” she continued, adding that him telling her friends first played a part. “And then as soon as that wall went up — I could see it happening. So it is hard to watch back because he wasn’t saying, like, ‘Rachel, I’m not going to get down on [one knee in] a couple of days, like, let’s just be on the same page. Am I the only one here?’ And I couldn’t see. … It’s hard to watch back because I could see exactly what he meant.”