Rachel Reveals How Aven Feels About Crashing the Stage Amid Backlash

“Unfortunately, that was not Aven’s choice. And he did express concern of not ever wanting to do that, the second we stepped off stage,” Rachel claimed to Variety. “He still does respect Tino as a person and no one ever wants to be put in a position where they are humiliated or they feel like that on stage. And that was not his intention, my intention, or anyone’s … I don’t know because I didn’t even know what was happening. It really just all happened very quickly.”

During her interview with THR, Rachel added that she and Gabby “do not condone any behavior of bullying,” explaining: “There is a difference between being supportive of me and still realizing that he is a human who also makes mistakes. That’s just the difficult thing when someone does see something so shocking; it is so easy to want to get on the defense about that. Obviously, Gabby and I would never want anything like that to happen if it was in our control.”