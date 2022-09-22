What Was Edited Out of Rachel and Tino’s Fight?

During AFR, Rachel got visibly angry when Tino almost brought up something that was cut from the edit of their breakup.

“There is so much that goes into a conversation like that, and there’s a lot that goes into a relationship off-camera. There are things that are appropriate to discuss on-camera, and there are deeply personal things that are between a couple, and it is disappointing to have certain things aired out to the public where now there might be a little bit of question of integrity or what the conversation was,” Rachel told The Hollywood Reporter. “And that is just really unfortunate on his part that there’s even that question, because I think there are just some things that shouldn’t be brought up when you are in a relationship with someone, regardless of cheating or anything like that.”

She noted to ET that Tino “knows that things don’t make it into a cut for a reason.”

“There are things that are fine to be aired on television and things that I think we are comfortable sharing with the world, and there are some things I think that are so deeply personal — like your own personal traumas — things that you only share with a partner who is that close to you. To have something like that weaponized against you in front of a live audience, it really is just really shocking,” Rachel said. “It’s definitely just something very personal. I’m just very shocked that it was even brought up.”

She concluded that their breakup showed enough for fans to get the picture: “I could sit here and air out dirty laundry, but at the end of the day people saw what they needed to see, which was the fact that we were in a bad place and instead of getting out of that bad place, we ended up where we were.”