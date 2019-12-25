Bethenny and Jason’s Custody Battle (2012-2019)

Two years after Bethenny married Jason Hoppy in 2010, the pair began a lengthy legal battle over their divorce and the custody of their daughter Bryn, who was born in May 2010. Bethenny broke down in court over allegations that Jason was emotionally abusive toward her. (He denied the allegations.)

“He would say, ‘Mommy should be Ursula the witch. She’s a great witch,” she claimed in May 2014. “You be the princess, I’ll be the prince, Mommy will be the witch.’”

While they settled the custody case in June 2014, they were back in court in 2018 after Jason was arrested when he allegedly threatened Bethenny during an unplanned visit to Bryn’s school. (Bethenny was granted a temporary stay away order after the incident.)

“The conflict was day in and day out torture. Emotional, mental, phone, FaceTime, being followed, being harassed, being verbally attacked and all-out assault in every possible way — on my character, on my mental state, on my family, on my parenting, on my career, on my life,” Bethenny alleged in court in March 2019.

Bethenny, who starred on RHONY from seasons 1-3 and seasons 7-11, announced her departure from the show in August 2019.

“To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married…that’s how crazy this ride is. You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo,” she tweeted at the time. While fans thought Bethenny meant that she had wed boyfriend Paul Bernon, Jason’s lawyer later revealed that the pair are still “technically married.”

“While Jason has been pushing for years to have the judge sign the divorce judgment, Bethenny’s lawyers have objected,” the attorney explained.