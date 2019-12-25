Brooks Fakes Cancer (2015)

After the cast of Real Housewives of Orange County season 10, especially Meghan King Edmonds, accused Vicki Gunvalson’s then-boyfriend Brooks Ayers of faking cancer, he admitted that he fabricated documents to prove that he was ill.

“What I did was wrong and inexcusable. I acted alone, without Vicki’s knowledge, to produce documents for a reality TV show in hopes of putting doubts about my cancer to rest,” he said at the time. “I never intended to disclose my actual medical records or details about my private and personal medical history, thus the rationalization of presenting documents that weren’t true simply for a ‘storyline’ for the show.”