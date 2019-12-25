‘Gone With the Wind Fabulous’ (2013)

While several Real Housewives moments have inspired songs, only one caught the attention of Beyoncé. Kenya Moore infamously declared she was “Gone With the Wind fabulous” during a fight with her RHOA costars during the season 5 trip to Anguilla.

“It was was fierce, honey,” Beyoncé declared about her Super Bowel 2013 reunion with Destiny’s Child bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland. “It was Gone With the Wind fabulous!”

Kenya, who released the song “Gone With the Wind Fabulous” in January 2013, went on to call the moment the best of the Bravo decade while speaking to Us at BravoCon in November 2019.