It’s About Tom (2016-2019)

Luann de Lesseps started the decade single after her split with ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps, but by 2016, it was all about Tom D’Agostino Jr. During season 8 of RHONY, Bethenny was forced to tell Luann that Tom, her then-fiancé, had made out with another woman at the Regency Hotel in NYC. While Luann was devastated, the pair still exchanged vows on New Year’s Eve. Seven months later, however, they called it quits. In December 2017, the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer trespassed in a Palm Beach, Florida hotel room with an unidentified man and was subsequently arrested and charged with battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication. At the time, Luann blamed her behavior on her split from Tom: “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

After a stint in rehab, Luann relapsed and returned to treatment in July 2018. While she was briefly ordered back to jail in May 2019 after she violated probation when she failed an alcohol test, Luann quickly struck a plea deal before she was taken away in handcuffs again. Luann was officially off probation by August 2019.