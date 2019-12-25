Kelly’s Scary Island Meltdown (2010)

Satchels of gold. Kelly Killoren Bensimon made headlines for her bizarre behavior during the Real Housewives of New York season 3 cast trip to St. John, which aired in May 2010. Kelly’s outbursts included calling Bethenny Frankel a “hoebag,” alleging that the Skinnygirl CEO wasn’t a chef (but a “cook”), claiming she had nightmares that Bethenny was going to stab her in her sleep and even referring to Gwyneth Paltrow as her friend. After Bethenny infamously told Kelly to “go to sleep!” repeatedly, Kelly (and her jellybeans) went back to Manhatan.