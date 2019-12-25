Kim and NeNe Leave ‘RHOA’ … And Then Come Back (2017)

Kim Zolciak left RHOA for the first time in December 2012 and started filming her spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy. NeNe, for her part, walked away after seven seasons in June 2015. Both women later returned for season 10. Kim’s return was short-lived, however, after she argued with NeNe when her daughter Brielle Biermann shared a video that she claimed showed roaches in NeNe’s home. While the ladies argued at the season 10 reunion about the incident, they revealed they were on OK terms after Kim reached out amid NeNe’s husband Gregg’s battle with cancer in 2018.