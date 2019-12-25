LVP Quits Over PuppyGate (2019)

Vanderpump was in the middle of several RHOBH dramatic moments, but the tales of Lucy Lucy Apple Juice will haunt the halls of SUR forever after she quit the series because of a disagreement over Dorit Kemsley’s dog in 2019. Us confirmed in October 2018 that Lisa stopped filming the series after she was accused of leaking a story to the press about Dorit’s pup, which was adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, ending up at a shelter. She officially quit in June 2019 after not showing up to the season 9 reunion.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she told Us at the time. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the Cocktail Garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”