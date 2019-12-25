Michael Darby Sexual Harassment Claims (2018)

Ashley’s husband, Michael Darby, was suspended from The Real Housewives of Potomac after he allegedly groped and grabbed the butt of a cameraman who worked on the Bravo series in September 2018. While he was charged with assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact, the charges were dropped against Michael that October and he resumed filming. The incident and Michael’s sexuality were subsequently a major storyline of season 4 of the series the following year.