Phaedra Is Fired After Repeating a Rumor About Kandi Wanting to Drug Porsha (2017)

Yes, you read that title correctly. During the season 9 reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which aired in May 2017, Phaedra Parks admitted that she was the one who told Porsha about Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker‘s alleged plan to drug Porsha and have sex with her. (A rumor Kandi vehemently denied.)

“I repeated it because I heard it. Something was brought to me. I just repeated it. I repeated what someone told me,” Phaedra tried to explain at the time. ”I’m not saying I didn’t say it. I’m saying I repeated it.”

The lawyer was subsequently let go from the series.