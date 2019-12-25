‘RHOBH’ Season 1 Premieres … and Ends in a Limo (2010)

One of the most popular Real Housewives franchises started airing at the beginning of the decade. RHOBH debuted on the small screen on October 14, 2010. While there have been many iconic moments, Kyle and sister Kim going head-to-head after Kyle revealed Kim was secretly an alcoholic during the season 1 finale is perhaps the most memorable.

“You stole my goddamn house,” Kim screamed at her younger sister from across stretch limo during the January 2011 episode, referring to their late mother’s Palm Springs, California vacation home.