‘RHONY’ Boat Trip (2018)

The season 10 cast of RHONY made headlines in February 2018 after a tumultuous boat trip in Cartagena, Colombia. “The whole cast was wet and terrified for their lives,” an insider told Us at the time, noting the situation seemed like “a true horror movie.” When the highly anticipated boat ride aired in that August, it didn’t disappoint.

“I put myself in some of the most dangerous places in the world [but] being in Afghanistan during the war and the Middle East during that war was nothing compared to what happened on that boat,” former journalist Carole Radziwill declared at the time. “By the time we got back to the house, all of us just needed to decompress and we were suffering a little bit from post-traumatic stress disorder. Because even though no one got hurt, all of us were just like, ‘What the f-k just happened.’”