Teresa and Joe’s Legal Woes … and Split (2014-2019)

Teresa Giudice may have flipped a table in the last decade, but her whole life turned upside down during this one. The twosome came under fire in 2014 when they were charged with 41 counts of fraud and tax charges. After pleading guilty, the Standing Strong author served 11 months in prison in 2015. Joe subsequently reported for his 41-month sentence in 2016 after Teresa returned home. After a judge ordered the former construction business owner, who was born in Italy, to be deported in October 2018, Joe was released into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in March 2019. Seven months later, he was granted permission to travel to Italy and made the overseas move while he waited for a final decision on his appeal. Teresa and the duo’s daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana — visited Joe in November 2019 after the twosome did a revealing interview with Andy Cohen.

After months of speculation and cheating denials (on both sides), the pair announced their separation weeks before the new year.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet,” a source told Us at the time. “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate. Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship.”