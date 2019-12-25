The Bunny (2017)

Kim and Lisa Rinna’s relationship turned nasty for the first time during RHOBH season 5 when Lisa questioned Kim’s sobriety. After Kim fought back with accusations about Lisa’s husband, Harry Hamlin, the former soap star threw a glass of wine at Kim in Amsterdam. When Lisa questioned Kim’s relationship with substance abuse again during season 7, the former child star had enough and shut down Lisa’s peace offering by returning the toy bunny Lisa bought for Kim’s grandson at the season 7 reunion.