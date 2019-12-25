Vicki’s Demotion (2019)

Fans were divided when news broke that Vicki lost her full-time status on RHOC in 2019 after 13 seasons. “For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,’” Vicki said at the time. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action, and I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras.”

During the season 14 reunion, Vicki argued with producers after she wasn’t brought out until the middle of taping.