Apollo Nida

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud in May 2014. After completing his 96-month prison sentence in June 2019, Apollo was released and moved to a halfway house in Philadelphia. Nine days later, he was arrested again for violating his parole.

“I was disappointed, but at the same time, I don’t know if I was that shocked because he is a risk taker and I just hate it because now it’s just above all of us, only Jesus can fix it,” Phaedra told the DailyMail at time. “I can’t make him be what he doesn’t want to be. He has to want to change.”