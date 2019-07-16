Bethenny Frankel

The Skinnygirl CEO’s divorce and custody battle with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy has made headlines since their 2012 split. (They did not finalized their divorce until 2016.) While the exes reached a custody agreement over their daughter, Bryn, after a tense trial in 2014, they were back in court in 2019 after Bethenny sued Jason for full custody.

The RHONY star compared living with her ex to being in a “torture chamber” during a March 2019 hearing.

“The conflict was day in and day out torture. Emotional, mental, phone, FaceTime, being followed, being harassed, being verbally attacked and all-out assault in every possible way — on my character, on my mental state, on my family, on my parenting, on my career, on my life,” she said at the time. “I had a padlock on my door to protect myself.”

Jason previously denied Bethenny’s harassment allegations.