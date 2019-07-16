Dorit and PK Kemsley

The RHOBH couple made headlines in August 2018 after they were sued by her former Beverly Beach partner Ryan Horne, who claimed he was never reimbursed the $205,000 he fronted for Dorit’s new swimsuit line. A judge ordered Dorit and Horne to mediation in January 2019, warning the twosome that the case will go to trial if they do not figure out an agreement within the year.

Dorit and PK were back in the news in May 2019 after a man named Nico Kirzis claimed that he loaned PK $1.2 million eight years prior. According to the documents, the talent manager allegedly only paid Kirzis $250,000, which covered the interest accumulated over the years, but left a balance of $1,235,573.66. Following an examination of finances, Dorit and PK’s bank account was frozen. A judge ordered that the duo’s funds remain untouched until their September 2019 court date.