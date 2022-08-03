Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi

While the RHOBH previously brushed off any headlines about the lawyer’s firm, news broke in December 2020 that the pair were being sued by class action firm Edelson PC one month after Erika filed for divorce. In the court docs obtained by Us, the former couple were accused of embezzling settlement funds intended to help the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims, a crash that killed 189 people in 2018. The firm alleged that their divorce was “a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money” and that they “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”

Amid the fraud case, Tom was also sued by his business partners Robert Keese, Robert Finnerty and Jill O’Callahan. Their firm, Girardi Keese, also allegedly owes Wells Fargo more than $882 million after failing to make monthly payments for rent, taxes, fees and more on their office.

“Erika was completely unaware of the very serious allegations that were being made against Tom in court,” the source told Us in December 2020, referring to the plane crash case. “Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things. Erika feels betrayed by Tom because she completely trusted him. She is just reeling from all of this, but make no mistake. Erika is a tough cookie and she isn’t stupid. She will get through this.”