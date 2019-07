Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak

The RHOA costars headed to court after Kandi and producer Don Vito accused Kim of denying them payment and rights to her 2009 single “Tardy for the Party.” A judge ordered for the case to be dismissed in October 2013.

“It’s just the principal of it at this point,” Kandi told Us after the ruling. ”It’s not about the money. I’m doing great otherwise. It’s all just silly. It’s not a big deal to me.”