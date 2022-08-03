Lisa Hochstein

After splitting from her husband, Lenny Hochstein, in May 2022, the Real Housewives of Miami star faced a legal battle with Lenny’s girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa. In July 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that the model filed a restraining order against Lisa, alleging that the Bravo personality had been harassing her since she and Lenny went public with their romance. “I have been a victim of cyberbullying, intimidation and harassment from Lisa Hochstein,” Mazepa exclusively told Us in August 2022. “Lisa denying these claims and calling them ridiculous are unfortunately just another lie and another deceptive tactic to portray herself. My attorneys and myself have evidence to back up every claim I have made in restraining order filing.”

Lisa, for her part, denied the Austria native’s allegations, telling Us: “She didn’t have any respect for my life, my children, or my family … why should I have any respect for her attempt at a sob story? I’m not going to waste my time and energy responding to a woman who is a self-proclaimed home-wrecker who does nothing but lie. She’s writing her own version of reality, and I can’t wait for my day in court to showcase the truth.”