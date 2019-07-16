Teresa and Joe Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars pleaded guilty in 2014 to 41 counts of fraud, including mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. While Teresa served 11 months in prison, Joe, who also admitted that he did not pay approximately $200,000 in taxes, was sentenced to 41 months in jail. After the former construction worker completed his sentence in March 2019, he was taken into ICE custody following a judge’s order for him to be deported back to his native Italy.

Joe, who has appealed his deportation case twice, will remain in the United States as he awaits a decision on the case.